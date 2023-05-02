“At the bottom there is room” it’s upside down Alessia lost her position as chef, “Charito” had an appointment with the mayor of Las Nuevas Lomas at a metal concert, Tito returned without wanting to drink “chela” and more. However, none of these moments may exceed what we are about to see in chapter 209 of the América Televisión series. Because? A new trailer for the episode exposes an intriguing scene of Claudia Llanos and a hostage, and viewers are already speculating who it could be.

“There is room at the bottom”: who would Claudia have kidnapped?

The preview of chapter 209 of “In the background there is room” focused on Claudia Plains going to some kind of warehouse where he has someone kidnapped. It was not shown who he was and the video only revealed the hand of the mysterious character, so fans have proposed various options.

Among the reactions, Peter, Francesca Maldini’s former butler, sounds like the most supported option. As is remembered, the faithful friend of “Noni” was killed by the “Shark’s Gaze”, but her body was never shown, for which it is believed that the villain only got rid of her belongings so as not to leave footprints.

As impossible as it may seem, many point to Isabella Picasso as another possibility. Francesca’s daughter was killed by Carmen; however, the theory indicates that she never really died and that Claudia kept her locked up all this time. While, other names that sound are Carmen Torres; Leonardo, the popular ‘Cosito’; and even Miguel Ignacio de las Casas. Who could be the hostage? The truth would be out soon.

Where to SEE “In the background there is room”?

If you want to enjoy the series “Al fondo hay sitio”, you can easily do so by tuning in to the open signal of the América TV channel, just after the conclusion of the “EEG” program, from Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m.

Did you know that you can watch “Al fondo hay sitio” live and completely free online? Yes it’s correct. You only need to visit the official website of América TVGO, a streaming platform that offers full episodes of previous seasons of the series.

