christian dominguez He has had several love affairs throughout his artistic career. Not only because of her fame as a ‘hummingbird’, but also because of the intense romances that she lived with each of her partners. However, someone who has marked him for quite some time was his first wife, with whom he has been married for more than 20 years, despite the fact that each of them made his life as he saw fit.

This marriage was little known in the world of entertainment until the leader of the Great International Orchestra re-engaged with the singer Melanie Martínez, with whom he had his firstborn, and this relationship led to his marital status being known. This fact prevented the businessman from remarrying, even with his current partner Pamela Franco, who is always bothered with the wedding date.

Who is the wife of Christian Domínguez for more than 20 years?

To find out how the former member of La Joven Sensación Christian Domínguez met the woman with whom he walked down the aisle for the first time, we will go back to 2002. A time when the artist visited the stages to delight his fans with his popular ” Tick, tick, tock”, while the dancer Tania Rios he ran into him at his events.

He, 18 years old, and she, 17, decided to accept each other in marriage in an intimate ceremony in the Municipality of Breña. Three years later, in 2005, the dancer took flight and went to New York, United States, looking for a better future. The couple’s physical distance would have been the trigger for them not to continue together. In addition, the model spoke with RPP and clarified that it was because “and She was ambitious and he was conformist.” . However, everything ended by mutual agreement and without major scandal, until then.

Why has Christian Domínguez not separated yet?

Much has been speculated about the end of the marriage between Christian Domínguez and Tania Rios. This due to the statements that both made, each one on their own. The singer assured that the legal issue was proceeding, but that the course was delayed, while his still wife assured in 2010: “ Yes, the divorce came out. I don’t understand why (Christian) doesn’t show it ”. In addition, she explained that the whole process began when she sent a power of attorney to one of her relatives to be in charge of updating her papers.

In mid-2022, the program “Magaly TV, la firme” contacted the former dancer to consult her about her divorce papers and, to the surprise of many, she denied knowing anything about that procedure. This version denied the statements that the artist had made by assuring that he was already about to leave his bachelor sentence. On the other hand, when they asked him to specify if the cumbiambero contacted her to process her marital status, he stated: “ Yes, but a long time ago, three years ago, before I was pregnant. ”.

The businessman Christian Domínguez came out to deny his ex in the program he was conducting: “ He left the country abruptly. He asked me for that (the money) and, because it was in the media, my lawyer told me not to touch it, but I’m going to do it. ”. In addition, she added: “I was not notified when she was going to leave, I began to do the paperwork and obviously the signed documents were missing. (…) The issue of chibolos is true and I would have handled it differently. The issue is why the judiciary does not ”. All this she said in order to clarify the reason why they had not divorced up to now.

Will Christian Domínguez marry Pamela Franco after separating from his wife?

That is the question that the singer Pamela Franco, current partner of Christian Domínguez, has been asked the most times. This is because they started very fast plans to the point of having a daughter and walking down the aisle. However, their maturity began to show little by little and their statements were prioritizing their emotional and financial stability for the sake of their daughter.

The owners of the Tusan wok chifas stated that their biggest family project now is to buy a house and that implies savings. For this reason, they are waiting to finalize their plans and that the ceremony does not exceed 2025.