Who developed Princess Peach: Showtime? Nintendo, you might say. Yes, but which team? Which people? If you want to find out, the company says, you have to complete the game.
A Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer: “The development team will be credited in the game credits“. At the moment, what we know about Princess Peach Showtime is only that Nintendo is the publisher and that the game uses Unreal Engine 4.
However, there are some clues in the Princess Peach: Showtime demo
Princess Peach: Showtime has a demo on the eShop and players have found out who the potential developer of the game is. The demo has a codename, PJ037, which appears to match other codenames used by the Good-Feel developer.
Good-Feel is one studio based in Japan and has already worked on several Nintendo games, including Yoshi's Crafted World and Kirby's Epic Yarn.
Nintendo is sometimes reticent to reveal who developed some of its games. For example, developer ArtePiazza was responsible for the remake of Super Mario RPG, but the information wasn't available until the credits.
