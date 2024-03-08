Who developed Princess Peach: Showtime? Nintendo, you might say. Yes, but which team? Which people? If you want to find out, the company says, you have to complete the game.

A Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer: “The development team will be credited in the game credits“. At the moment, what we know about Princess Peach Showtime is only that Nintendo is the publisher and that the game uses Unreal Engine 4.