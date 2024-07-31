The wedding between Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal held days ago grabbed headlines in all the media and social networks, Nobody expected it and the singers themselves did not even announce their marriage, and people are still talking about it. Now the name of the designer of the wedding dress and the real value of the dress have come to light.

Singer Angela Aguilar wore a vintage design at her wedding with Christian Nodal, which took place last Wednesday, October 24, at a ranch in Morelos and whose ceremony was attended by the bride and groom’s parents and closest friends.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Regarding the cost of the dress that Ángela Aguilar wore at her wedding, it was revealed that it is for sale in the AliExpress catalogue and at a discounted price, but now, several news portals mention that a prestigious brand has claimed credit for the creation of this vintage design that has mermaid-style lace details.

Allexpress screenshot

The wedding dress of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter was designed by Berta, by Berta Balilti, who shares a video on his social networks and expresses his gratitude to Angela Aguilar already Christian Nodal for trusting in his art for that very special date in their love story with a design from his collection number 4 that was launched for spring-summer 2021.

“Iconic” was the message used on social media by the fashion house founded in 2004. Berta’s website specifies that this collection is inspired by timeless weddings with a contemporary twist and that it emphasizes figure-hugging styles that are meant to fit like a second skin.

“Silhouettes are one of the main points of emphasis, with figure-hugging styles designed to feel and fit like a second skin,” reads the description of the No. 4 collection of the Berta Privée brand and the price would be around 120 thousand pesos.