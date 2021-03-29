Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have described the path of the coronavirus from bats to humans. In their opinion, the most likely version of the transmission of infection to people through other species of animals, reports with reference to the report of the organization, the agency Associated Press (AR).

Scientists point out that the virus was found in armadillos, minks and cats – these and other animals could transmit the virus to humans.

The version, according to which the pandemic is the result of a leak of material from the laboratory, is called unlikely by WHO and it is suggested not to investigate it. For other options, the investigation is recommended to continue. AP noted that the report provided to journalists is only a preliminary version of the document, the final version will be released within a few days.

Earlier on March 29, it was reported that the director of the Gamaleya Center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, predicted the next stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the virus threatens to infect domestic and farm animals.