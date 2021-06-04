The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the international community to share coronavirus vaccines with poorer countries. Thus, she reacted to the US plan to distribute 25 million doses to other countries, the agency reports. Reuters…

“We see a lot of efforts, but the challenge is to see them through so that people can get the vaccine in the summer months,” the organization’s assistant general director, Broyes Aylward, quoted Reuters as saying.

The WHO spokesman added that right now, there is a shortage of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in India due to production delays and logistics problems. In general, he said, the international vaccine distribution program now lacks 200 million doses of anti-coronavirus drugs.

On June 3, it became known that Hungary is thinking about the production of the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus on its territory.