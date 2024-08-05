Ghada Jbeili (Beirut)

As tensions continue on the Lebanese-Israeli border, Lebanon received yesterday an emergency aid shipment weighing 32 tons of medical supplies designated for treating war injuries, provided by the World Health Organization, as part of raising the health sector’s readiness to confront any possible Israeli escalation against Lebanon.

“Lebanon does not want any war, and we have been calling since the first day for a ceasefire that extends from Gaza to Lebanon and its south, but at the same time we see the Israeli attacks that occur daily, not only in Gaza, but in Lebanon and elsewhere in the region,” said Firass Abiad, the caretaker Minister of Public Health in Lebanon, in the presence of representatives of the organization. He announced the raising of the readiness of all hospitals and the entire health sector in Lebanon.

