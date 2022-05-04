US Supreme Court must overturn abortion rights in the country, indicates document released by the digital newspaper Politico.com

The director general of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, defended this Wednesday (4.May.2022) the right to abortion. In post on twitterTedros stated that “Restricting access to abortion does not reduce the number of procedures, it just leads women to perform unsafe procedures.”

The comment was made in the wake of the leak of a preliminary version of a report by Samuel Alito, one of the justices of the US Supreme Court, indicating that there is a majority in the highest US court to overturn the right to abortion in the country.

Tedros also stated that “Women should always have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and their health”. saccording to the director, access to safe abortion saves lives. He made the comment by attaching a WHO primer on the subject.

Here is the publication:

Samuel Alito’s vote document obtained by the digital newspaper politico.com was written in February and is not definitive. However, if the indication of an inclination contrary to current jurisprudence is maintained, the Court must reverse the national prevalence of the case Roe vs. wade (1973) and allow the right to abortion to be decided individually by States. Here’s the intact of the preliminary report (12.8 MB, in English).

An opinion poll carried out by the ABC News/Washington Post shows that most Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Here’s the intact of the survey (347 KB, in English).

Roe vs. wade

In 1973, at the age of 22, Norma McCorvey – who later came to be known under the pseudonym Jane Roe – sought a clandestine clinic in Texas to terminate her third pregnancy. She no longer had custody of her first 2 children because she did not have a steady job, was a drug user and was homeless. The options, however, were limited: Texas only allowed abortion if there was a risk to the life of the pregnant woman, which was not the case.

Roe found attorneys Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, who were looking for a woman willing to sue Texan laws restricting access to abortion.

Roe’s case was used strategically by legal experts, who had long disagreed with the treatment of reproductive rights in Texas. When it arrived at the Supreme Court, there was an understanding in favor of terminating the pregnancy by 7 votes to 2.