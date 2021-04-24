The politicization of the topic of coronavirus vaccines is unacceptable. This was stated by the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the European region Vityanis Andriukaitis.

“Politics in the context of coronavirus vaccines is unacceptable. When some politicians make comments about Sputnik V in one direction, others about AstraZeneca in the other, a cheap demagogic booth comes out, “he said in an interview with the Lithuanian newspaper Respublica April 23.

So, Andriukaitis emphasized that it is not politicians who should evaluate the drugs, but the specialists in the field of medicine. He recalled that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is being tested at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“If this vaccine is recognized as complying with the EU requirements, <...> it will be the same legalized for use in Europe as other drugs for coronavirus,” the WHO spokesman concluded.

On April 22, it became known that WHO, together with EMA, will inspect the production practice of the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia from May 10.

The EMA began the procedure for the consecutive examination of the registration dossier of Sputnik V in early March. A month earlier, it was reported that the EU regulator completed scientific advice on the drug and gave the developer the opportunity to apply for registration of the vaccine in the EU, which RDIF did.

The first COVID-19 vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11, 2020. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.

According to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of this vaccine, published in February by the authoritative medical journal The Lancet, the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6% after analyzing data from over 19 thousand volunteers.