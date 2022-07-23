Home page World

Of: Bettina Menzel

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak an “emergency of international concern”.

Geneva – The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 50 countries an “emergency of international concern”. This was announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference on Saturday. The classification is intended to increase the awareness of the member countries, but has no direct practical consequences, because the governments themselves decide on any measures in their countries. (dpa)

