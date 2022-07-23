Today, Saturday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared monkeypox a global emergency, the highest level of preparedness for a disease.
“I have decided to declare a health emergency with an international dimension” in the face of monkeypox, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference, explaining that the risk in the world is relatively moderate, with the exception of Europe, where it is considered high.
“We can control monkeypox and stop its spread using the means we have at the moment,” Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Today’s move aims to try to contain the outbreak of monkeypox, which has so far infected about 17,000 people in 74 countries, according to the Director-General of the Organization.
#declares #monkeypox #global #emergency
Leave a Reply