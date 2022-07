The main symptoms of the disease are skin rashes, ulcers and fever, and the recommendation is to seek medical attention in the face of this condition. | Photo: EFE Agency

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday declared an international emergency due to the current outbreak of monkeypox, after about 16,000 cases (five of them fatal) have already been recorded in 75 countries, many of them in Europe, where the disease it was not endemic. The decision was announced at a press conference by the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, two days after the meeting of an emergency commission with experts on this disease to analyze the possible declaration, which will oblige national health networks to increase their Preventive measures.

This committee chose not to declare the emergency at a first meeting held in June (when there were 3,000 cases), and on this occasion, according to Tedros, there was also no complete consensus among the experts, but the director general decided to declare the emergency before the high and growing number of cases in various regions of the planet.