A new variant of the Mpox virus has raised alarm at the WHO. The organization fears renewed international spread and serious disease progression.

Geneva – The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared its highest alert level due to a new variant of the viral disease Mpox in Africa. It has declared a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC). This has no concrete consequences for the time being, but is intended to alert authorities worldwide to prepare for possible outbreaks.

The WHO fears that Mpox could spread globally again after 2022, which could pose a health risk in several countries. The WHO’s decision is based on the advice of independent Mpox specialists who met in the emergency committee at the invitation of the WHO, as WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained in Geneva.

The WHO’s concern relates, among other things, to a new virus variant that was found in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the end of 2023. It is a sublineage of the Mpox clade I (Roman for one), called Ib. This could be more contagious than previous variants and cause more severe disease. Comprehensive studies are still ongoing. Mpox of clade I have also been discovered for the first time in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya in recent weeks.

Risk for Europe still rated as very low in July

The European Health Authority ECDC has Risk of spread of the new variant in Europe at the end of July was rated as “very low”. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there are currently no known cases of clade I in Germany.

Mpox were previously called monkeypox because they were originally discovered accidentally in monkeys. The WHO has decided on the new name to avoid discrimination because they Diseases neither named after animals nor after countries in which they are discovered.

Vaccine against classic smallpox protects against Mpox – outbreak quickly brought under control in 2022

The virus is related to the classic smallpox virus (variola virus). It mainly causes skin rash and fever and can be particularly harmful for Children be fatal. The vaccine against the smallpox virus also offers protection against infection with the Mpox virus.

The African health authority CDC has already reported more than 14,000 suspected cases and over 500 deaths from the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries this year. Only a small proportion of these have been laboratory-confirmed. However, it has already declared an emergency for Africa to mobilize more resources to help countries contain the virus. The WHO has reported fewer than 1,000 laboratory-confirmed cases worldwide each month. It assumes that far from all cases are being discovered due to a lack of testing capacity.

The WHO had already declared an emergency due to Mpox in July 2022. At that time, there were cases in more than 60 countries, including Germany. The infections were due to clade II, which causes less severe disease. The emergency was lifted in May 2023, as the outbreaks in most countries were brought under control by vaccinations. However, there are problems with the supply of vaccines in Africa and other countries in the global south. (jm with dpa)