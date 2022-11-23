WHO decides to rename monkeypox to MPOX due to Biden administration pressure

The World Health Organization (WHO) intends to rename monkeypox to MPOX (MPOX), writes Politico.

As specified by the newspaper, the decision could be announced as early as Wednesday, November 23. It was adopted as part of the fight against stigmatization (the formation of a negative attitude towards an individual or a group of people based on some features – approx. “Tapes.ru”). The administration of US President Joe Biden is putting pressure on WHO and has privately asked the organization to change the name of the disease, the publication said.

The US will take action unilaterally if the international organization does not act quickly enough.

On September 8, a second case of monkeypox infection was detected in Russia. On July 12, Rospotrebnadzor announced the discovery of the first case of infection in the country.