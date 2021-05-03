The government manages the funds we entrust to it by paying taxes. Among your duties as a manager is taking care of the lives of your managers, including mine.

Faced with a pandemic, he decides, with delay, to acquire vaccines, at a time when none of those available ensures total immunity. Instead of ensuring the widest range of possibilities, it decides – without consulting those who pay for them (us) and will be affected by the decision – to limit the purchase to a certain vaccine, ignoring the others. The purchase is made even though that vaccine still did not exhibit the desirable scientific support. We do not know why our money was not used to purchase other available and better rated vaccines. Who decides about our lives? Who is responsible?

Later, the contracted vaccines do not arrive, or they do so in a trickle. Millions of our money are being spent on chartering plane after plane, as more and more citizens fall ill and die. Each day of delay in the application means a certain number of sick and dead. And the person in charge? We continue to accept that they decide about our lives.

They made me wait longer than necessary for the vaccine. They forced me to inoculate myself with a vaccine that I did not choose, and they force me to wait longer than is advisable for the second dose. I hold you responsible for my life and those of my loved ones.

Ing. Héctor Pastorino

.[email protected]

Claim because no waste is removed in the Conurbano

How can it be that in the 21st century a family living in conditions of extreme social vulnerability in the southern area of ​​the Buenos Aires suburbs have to pay to have their waste removed? It is unacceptable that having a paved street two blocks away where a garbage truck can circulate, a family that has drastically difficult daily bread to find, has to pay to have their garbage collected. We can debate whether or not the truck should go through the outrageous dirt road with ditches full of stagnant water on the sides that does nothing but cause disease. But the fact that the community does not have garbage containers on the main street of the much-forgotten Luján neighborhood, confirms that “politicians are not interested in people.” This is nothing more than the consequence of political laziness.

So wise was Dr. Favaloro: “We can do very little if there is unemployment, if the houses do not have running water, sewers, etc.”. Since he said it, in the 20th century, nothing has changed. How much we miss you doctor, how much of you those who govern us should learn.

Juan Cruz Pintos

.[email protected]

Strategic, AMBA and essential, to hide mistakes

The inability highlighted by our leaders in what it does to management, leads them to invent legal figures and / or subterfuges to hide their mistakes or to put it better, their consequences. I cite three examples.

With the sultry VIP Vaccination, the word “strategic” emerged as if by magic, under whose label all the outrages were washed away. What is tragicomic are the “strategic” functions that appeared when there was no way to justify the vaccines applied to relatives and friends, stolen from those who belonged to them by natural right. The strategic role of La Cámpora is “indisputable”.

Another invention to dilute the terrible results achieved in decades in various areas of the Buenos Aires suburbs is the “AMBA”. It is not well known what it means, what legal support supports it and what is its geographical precision. But it is an ingenious invention to hide its own mistakes and associate them with the political enemy.

Finally, the “essential” category. Ruling gentlemen, in a free society, we are all essential. Otherwise we would not exist as economic agents in the area that we contribute to the community. A health professional is obviously “essential”, but in order to carry out his work he needs the “essentiality” of the person who makes the walking shoes or the food that allows him to subsist.

The interventionist fever has no limits and the worst thing is that they do not have eyes to see their mistakes or heads to measure their consequences. Let us pray that one day this will change.

Gustavo Oscar Colla

.[email protected]

On lack of oxygen and irritating speeches

Now it turns out that not only vaccines are lacking, but also oxygen for Covid patients. During the long confinement 2020, that could not be foreseen? Observing the situation in other countries and heralding a voracious second wave, why was it not used to produce more? There is a lack of oxygen for severely infected people, and we all lack air in this Argentina whose authorities seem to be aimless and improvise daily. And with a President who does nothing but deepen the crack, blame without ever taking charge of the errors of his management. Speak and muddy it. He says that he is going to summon the opposition, and immediately attacks it, accusing it of being a bearer of hatred.

It is difficult for all of us to breathe in this rarefied climate, even if we are not infected. The air in our country is very cloudy. Please Mr. President, do not pollute him any more with irritating and less than conducive speeches. Either we all get out of this together, or no one gets out.

Irene Bianchi

.[email protected]

The war against the countryside that we all pay later

In recent years, Argentina has recovered the meat market in the world. Let us remember that in the Peronist or Kirchner governments there were periods of closure of meat exports. That attitude led many ranchers to go out of business, others filed for bankruptcy and still others were touched by the magic wand of the subsidy festival.

The recovery of the activity was generated in the government of Cambiemos. Not only did the livestock stock grow, reaching almost 54 million head, but new meat processing plants were opened. This opening led to counting China that sells 74% of sales, in addition to Chile, Israel, Germany, Russia, etc. with billings that exceeded US $ 2,700 million annually.

Driven by the increase in meat and the current government convinced that it will contribute to the reduction of the domestic price, resolution 3/2021 (DJEC) came out. This (or its synonym K ROE) is neither more nor less a hindrance to exports. It is a throwback. This resolution will not help lower inflation, but it will reduce production. It is a short-term measure and biased by the confrontation against the field.

Fabio Abraham

.[email protected]