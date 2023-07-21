A 500 hp strong V8 in an Ariel Atom, it doesn’t get much crazier than this.

Few people will probably have said after driving an Ariel Atom: ‘nice, but this needs a V8’. Yet that’s exactly what Ariel did in 2008. Then they came up with the Ariel Atom 500, with – yes – a V8.

You’d think a V8 undermines the whole idea of ​​a lightweight car, but we’re not talking about an LS block here. The V8 in the Atom 500 was created by sticking two Hayabusa engines together. As a result, this eight-cylinder is only 3.2 liters in size and weighs only 90 kg.

So it is a small and light V8, but the power is no less. The block delivers 500 hp, which means that this block is not inferior to larger V8s. 500 horsepower is worth it anyway, but in an Ariel Atom that weighs nothing it’s just insanely much.

To be precise, this Ariel Atom V8 only weighs 550 kg. This brings the weight distribution dangerously close to 1:1. This enables a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds. Not to mention the bizarre lap times you can record with this car.

An Ariel Atom is not a car that is produced on a large scale anyway and that certainly does not apply to the Atom with V8. Only 25 copies of this car were built. So you not only have a very spectacular car, but also a very rare one.

This specific Ariel Atom V8 is located at our southern neighbours, in Liège to be precise. The car is still practically new, because the mileage is almost as low as the weight. There is only 553 km left on the clock.

A car of which only 25 were built and also in new condition, we can safely call that a godsend. Those interested can take their shot at Collecting Cars, which you can bid directly with. The auction will run until Tuesday 7:32 PM.

