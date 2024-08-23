Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2024 – 20:08

The World Health Organization (WHO) has created an international action plan to stop the mpox outbreak that will require $135 million in funding over the next six months, according to a statement released Friday. The fund, dedicated to raising funds, will be launched early next week.

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus clarified that the figure is still an initial estimate and that it will likely increase as the plan is adapted to the “growing needs” in relation to disease control. The official was emphatic in stating that the smallpox outbreak “can be controlled and stopped”, but that it will require a “comprehensive and coordinated response” at the international level.

Named the “Global Monkeypox Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan,” the project focuses on implementing monitoring initiatives, advanced research, access to medical treatments, and response strategies against monkeypox.

Over the past month, the mpox outbreak has reached a faster rate of contagion, spreading to countries in Africa that had never reported cases of the disease before and even to countries outside the African continent, which led the WHO to classify the disease as a global public emergency. On August 15, Sweden confirmed the first case identified in Europe and, on August 22, Thailand confirmed the first in Asia.