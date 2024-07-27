Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Who is supporting Kamala Harris in her campaign as vice presidential candidate? Two names are emerging. Voters have a favorite.

Washington – Joe Biden is out, and Kamala Harris is stepping in. The fact that the former Vice President now wants to become President of the USA herself after Biden’s withdrawal means that she urgently needs a vice presidential candidate. If current polls are to be believed, many people want Pete Buttigieg for this job.

Candidates for Harris’ vice-president: Buttigieg, Whitmer, Shapiro, Beshear and Kelly

There are obviously many interested parties for the position, as Harris’ example shows how quickly a vice president can become a presidential candidate. In addition to Buttigieg, governors Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan, Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania and Andy Beshear from Kentucky are also eyeing the coveted post. However, several polls point to Buttigieg as Harris’ partner.

Buttigieg caused a sensation in 2020 as a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. Today, the 42-year-old Secretary of Transportation is in Biden’s cabinet, making him the first openly gay federal minister in the USA. However, his performance in the office has been criticized so far. When a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, a year and a half ago, Buttigieg reacted very late. Republican Trump used this to hold a sensational campaign event in the affected town.

A PBS News/NPR/Marist poll conducted this month found that 21 percent of voters want Buttigieg. Whitmer also received 21 percent in the poll, while 17 percent sided with Shapiro and 13 percent favored Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Polls show Buttigieg ahead in voters’ favor as vice presidential candidate

Also on Thursday, the University of New Hampshire released the results of a poll of Democratic voters in Maine that showed Buttigieg as the winner with 21 percent, while 17 percent voted for Kelly, 7 percent for Shapiro, 6 percent for Beshear and 3 percent for Whitmer.

FairVote also released the results of its ranked-choice poll, which found Buttigieg as the top choice among Democratic and undecided voters. The poll offered respondents a range of options for a Harris running mate, and in the ninth round of voting, 52 percent chose a Harris-Buttigieg ticket, compared to 48 percent for Harris-Whitmer.

Former astronaut Kelly: Betting office and Washington Post believe in him as Harris’ vice president

The betting office William Hill does not see it quite that way: This week it offered 14/1 (6.7 percent) for Buttigieg as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, the odds improved to 4/1 (20 percent) on Thursday (July 25, 2024). The betting office’s favorite, however, is Kelly with 11/8 (42.1 percent). The renowned Washington Post also said in a commentary that Kelly was the best choice.

Since 2020, Kelly has been a senator from Arizona, another swing state that President Joe Biden narrowly won four years ago. The 60-year-old is a former soldier and astronaut. During his election campaign, he campaigned for stricter gun controls – partly because of personal concerns. His wife, former Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, narrowly escaped death in 2011 when she was shot in the head at close range during a political appearance.

Vice President should come from swing state for tactical reasons

Whoever it is, it has to happen quickly. Jamie Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has already presented a timetable for Harris’ choice of a running mate. “In order to be on the ballot in all 50 states, we need to have everything in place by August 7th. So if the candidate wants it, we will probably have our running mate by August 7th,” Harrison said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

It would be tactically smart if Harris were to choose a running mate from a contested state. So-called swing states are states that are not firmly in the hands of either the Republicans or the Democrats in the election. A white man like Buttigieg or Kelly as Harris’ partner would also make sense for the Democrats. (cgsc with dpa)