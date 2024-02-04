Home page politics

Americans have the choice between two old white men: Donald Trump will be 78, Joe Biden will be 81. Who could step in for the Democrats should the worst happen in the middle of the election campaign?

Washington, DC – If Joe Biden dies suddenly, the Constitution stipulates that his running mate, Kamala Harris, would be sworn in as president. But is she also the best candidate to keep the Democrats in power in the November election? Or could Biden even make an orderly withdrawal in the election year? Given the president's poor approval ratings, is the party even considering a quick change? But who would then be considered as a successor?

Kamala Harris would be the most natural choice. But the 59-year-old, once the party's hope to become the first female US president, has disappeared after several botched political campaigns. The former California senator had to struggle with impossible tasks assigned to her by her boss. It's as if Biden wanted to deliberately keep Kamala Harris down. When it came to electoral law reform, it was clear from the start that it would fail in the Senate. Then, predictably, she burned her fingers on the migration. There could not be a quick solution to the problem at the border with Mexico. Since then she has been as invisible as she is unpopular.

Only in the last few weeks has the Vice President appeared publicly at Biden's side again in order to mobilize women, blacks and other minorities – party strategists hope. But the fact that only around 30 percent of the party base supports her candidacy, although at the same time over 75 percent want a younger president – speaks volumes.

A Biden successor would have a difficult time: consensus candidates are few and far between among the Democrats

Now there are certainly other charismatic personalities among the Democrats, but they also lack support from the grassroots or are not suitable as consensus candidates. Amy Klobuchar (63), Senator from Minnesota, shone with a brilliant keynote speech at the beginning of the year, but her left-liberal views are controversial within the party. The center is also frightened by failed 2020 presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. While the 74-year-old has already called for the breakup of a major bank and called for further liberalization of abortion rights, the controversial senator from Vermont is now considered to have no chance because of his 82 years. With just under ten percent approval among the Democratic base, New York MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (34), who, in the opinion of moderate voters, appears far too (left-wing) radical, is also likely to be eliminated.

There are still two men left in the race who hardly differ in their political positions but could win over the middle. A dazzling figure is J. B. Pritzker, Governor of Illinois, who is still almost unknown in this country. The 59-year-old is the scion of one of the richest families in the USA, which, among other things, founded the Hyatt Hotel chain. His sister Penny was Commerce Secretary under former President Barack Obama. With his demands for health insurance for all, better gun control and an increase in the minimum wage, Pritzker belongs to the moderate Democratic camp. With a fortune of $3.2 billion, he is currently the richest person holding public office in the United States. A good prerequisite for securing attention in exchange for cash if necessary.

Gavin Newsom (56), Governor of California since 2017, is less wealthy. The lawyer with Irish roots comes from a family of judges and made a name for himself as mayor of San Francisco when he made gay marriage possible in 2004. He also suspended the death penalty in his state in 2019. Because Newsom is considered moderate, smart and close to the people, he is electable by at least 17 percent of the Democratic base.

The sensation: Former First Lady Michelle Obama as presidential candidate?

But no one can really ignite the party people. The name Michelle Obama (60) is more electrifying. The former First Lady gained a lot of political experience during her eight years in the White House (2009-2017) and, according to her own statements, was her husband Barack's most important advisor. The liberal press regularly raves about how great it would be to have a female president for the first time, even with African-American roots.

A few days ago there was even a concrete schedule for your application New York Post. Joe Biden would then announce his withdrawal in May so that the 60-year-old could be nominated for the party conference in August. Apparently the Obamas have already contacted major donors.

Michelle Obama herself is keeping a low profile, but it is known from her world bestseller Becoming (2018) that she is not available to run for office. But the fact that the “misogynist” (Michelle Obama via Trump) could become president again, a man who is the “opposite of what we represented,” shocks her. Shortly before her 60th birthday on January 17th, Michelle Obama once again warned that the country's basic democratic order was at stake in the presidential election. Isn't that reason enough to take the step? (Matthias Busch)