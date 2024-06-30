Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

After the TV debate against Trump, things are looking bleak for Joe Biden. Some are calling for his resignation before the US election. And then? A survey shows an alternative.

Washington, DC – Joe Biden experienced a debacle in the first TV debate against Donald Trump: The incumbent US president appeared uncertain, confused and visibly under the weather due to a cold. This was reflected in the polls following the TV debate. 67 percent of viewers voted that Trump had emerged as the winner.

Biden’s Democrats – and among them especially those who financially support his campaign – reacted with concern and even panic. As a result of the failed TV debate between Biden and Trump, there were also voices suggesting that Biden could now withdraw his candidacy in the upcoming US presidential election. But who would replace Biden at the head of the Democrats in the presidential election campaign if he took such a big step?

Poll after debacle in TV debate: Democrats would let Kamala Harris run against Trump

As the US intelligence service Newsweek based on a flash poll by the think tank Date for Progress reported, the current Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris the Democrats’ first choice to replace Biden in the event of his withdrawal from the presidential race. 1,011 US voters took part in the survey, including 387 with Democratic leanings.

When asked who should be elected when the Democrats hold a convention to choose a successor to Biden, 39 percent of Democrats surveyed chose Harris. California Governor Gavin Newsom was the second most popular option: 18 percent of study participants chose him as the successor to the incumbent. Biden.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received ten percent of the vote, Senator Cory Booker received seven percent, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer received six percent. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro each received just two percent. The margin for error and inaccuracy is, according to Date for Progress at around 3 percentage points.

Before the 2024 US election: Could the Democrats replace Biden as presidential candidate?

The fact that Biden will campaign against Donald Trump After the TV debate, many believe that it could be difficult for him to win. It is actually very obvious to consider a replacement for Biden. But under what conditions would it even be possible for the Democrats to replace Biden in the election campaign if he does not voluntarily vacate his position?

As the US news agency Associated Press reported, it would be anything but an easy task for the Democrats to remove Joe Biden from his position in the US election campaign. One reason is that the delegates that Biden won in the primaries have pledged to support him. This is laid down in the legal foundations of the Democratic Party. In addition, the congresses and their rules are controlled by the political parties. The Democratic National Committee could meet before the opening of the congress on August 19 and change the rules. According to Newsweek However, this is extremely unlikely unless Biden withdraws from the election campaign.

“The real problem with replacing Biden is that the Democrats are venturing into the unknown,” Thomas Gift, associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London, told NewsweekAlthough there are personal options with more political potential, they would not be immune from rejection by the majority of US citizens if they were sent into the race for the presidency instead of Biden.

Even after losing the TV debate, Biden is holding on to his place in the election campaign

Despite the increased concern among Democrats following Biden’s disastrous TV debate against Trump, there are no signs so far that the US President would be willing to end his position in the race for re-election as US President of his own accord. For the Democrats, however, it is the press agency Associated Press “almost impossible” to replace him unless he decides to resign.

Shortly after leaving the stage following the televised debate, Biden told his supporters in Atlanta, “Let’s keep going.” Biden campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt was even more explicit, saying on Friday, “Of course Joe Biden is not going to drop out of the campaign.”

Democrats are divided over Biden’s continued campaign after failed TV debate

That Biden wants to hold on to his position in the US election campaignbut not everyone in the Democratic camp likes it. An anonymous supporter of the Biden campaign, who also invested generously in it financially, told Politicothat he had seen “the worst performance by a Democrat in TV history” in Biden’s TV debate and stressed that Biden was so “bad that no one will pay attention to Trump’s lies.”

In contrast, Politico According to the report, two prominent potential candidates for the 2028 presidential election – JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois, and Gavin Newsom, Governor of California – said they would continue to stand by Biden’s side even after the failed TV debate against Trump. “You don’t turn away because of one achievement,” Newsom said. “What party would do something like that?” he asked. (fh)