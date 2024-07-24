The Investigative Committee has identified the suspect in the car bombing in northern Moscow

Representatives of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia reported the identification of a suspect in the case of the explosion of a Toyota Land Cruiser in the north of Moscow, which belonged to an officer of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. This became known from the agency’s Telegram channel.

“The car in which the suspect arrived at the scene of the crime has also been identified and is being examined by investigators,” the Russian Investigative Committee added.

The suspect fled to Turkey

According to the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, the person who blew up a Russian military vehicle in northern Moscow has fled Russia.

The criminal who planted the explosives could have arrived at the Russian officer’s home by taxi. After that, he quickly and discreetly attached the IED to the soldier’s car, and then quickly fled the scene and immediately left the country.

According to Bortnikov, the suspect is currently in Turkey. Speaking about the possible extradition of the criminal to Russia, the head of the security agency emphasized that Russian special services have already contacted their Turkish colleagues and are now discussing the issue of detaining the fugitive.

Photo: Ivan Vodopyanov / Kommersant

The criminal acted on instructions from Ukrainian special services

On Wednesday, July 24, a jeep belonging to an officer of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces exploded in a parking lot on Sinyavinskaya Street in the capital. As a result, two people were injured: the driver’s feet were torn off, and the passenger was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the cause of the incident was the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in the car.

The saboteur who blew up the Russian military vehicle acted in accordance with the instructions of the Ukrainian special services.

Photo: Ivan Vodopyanov / Kommersant

It became known that he attached IED to the bottom of the car, after which he remotely blew up the car with people inside. According to preliminary information, the bomb had a power of 500 grams of TNT equivalent.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the incident. Its investigation was assigned to the First Directorate for Particularly Important Cases of the capital’s Main Directorate of the Investigative Committee (on crimes against the individual and public safety). One of the main versions of what happened is an assassination attempt related to the professional activities of the injured officer of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

It was also noted that the Russian serviceman who was blown up together with his wife in Moscow managed to survive thanks to his extensive medical skills. He made tourniquets from his own shirt, which allowed him to temporarily stop the bleeding and wait for doctors.