Could there be someone in Russia who is shaping up to replace President Vladimir Putin? This thesis was recently explored by an independent media outlet in Ukraine after alleged problems with the president’s health and a resulting political and economic crisis in the country generated by the incursion into Ukrainian territory.

After the invasion that began on February 24, Russia generated a strong fracture in international politics, but in addition, it also opened an internal gap in which, apparently, there would be an important list of names that would seek to remove the 69-year-old president.

In the Russian economic and political elite, a group of influential people who oppose Vladimir Putin is emerging.

As published The kyiv Independentimportant members of the Russian public and political sphere would be against the most recent actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russian army in its incursion into the Ukraine.

The economic crisis generated by the Western sanctions against Russia, the suspension of energy contracts with Europe and the breaking of ties with said actors, apparently make the high officials unhappy that they see in Alexander Bortnikov – the strong man of the Russian secret services – as an ideal successor to Putin.

The Ukrainian media quotes the intelligence of its country that reported last April of the rupture and the “existence of a dissidence in Russia”, which would seek to overthrow Putin in a possible coup.

“Their goal is to overthrow Putin as soon as possible and restore economic ties with the West that were destroyed as a result of the war against Ukraine,” Ukrainian intelligence said.

👉 The Ukrainian government assures that there is a plan by the Russian elite to assassinate Putin and replace him with a successor that he has already selected.

👉 Russian intelligence reported that the Kremlin would be conspiring to poison the Russian leader and put Alexander Bortnikov in his place pic.twitter.com/PRWpLPLeWb – Marcelo Bonelli (@BonelliOK) March 21, 2022

Although The kyiv Independent casts doubt on the matter due to the popularity of the “Special Operation”, as the invasion of Ukraine in Russia is known, makes it clear that not all politicians, nor members of government entities in the country support the facts.

They also suggest that it is the aforementioned Bortnikov, who heads the Federal Security Service (FSB), as the possible author of the ‘coup’, but why him?

Bortnikov is a 70-year-old former KGB agent, with extensive experience in the Security Service, an organization that has become a “state within the state”, being an entity almost independent from the government, but always at its service,

The officer who has held his position since 2008, knows Putin from their joint stay in the KGBbut apparently, and according to Ukrainian intelligence, the two officials do not currently have a good relationship, since the Security Service provided erroneous information from Ukraine that delayed the operation.

Now it’s Alexander Bortnikov, head of the FSB, who’s giving a report on the (it seems, almost entirely invented) Ukrainian escalation in the conflict zone pic.twitter.com/yMUaxuib3j — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) February 21, 2022

Bortnikov, of whom little is known, was one of those sanctioned by the United States and the European Union after Navalni’s poisoning, since the fact is attributed to his body.

In addition, according to information compiled by The Independent, there would be other officials who, despite having had a close relationship with Putin and his government, to date are detractors of the army’s movements and would be interesting in the facts.

Anatoly Chubais, an important politician in Russia, left his country at the beginning of the operation. Simultaneously, Arkady Dvorkovich, former deputy prime minister and director of the International Chess Federation, renounced his benefits with the Government after criticizing the ‘Special Operation’ in Ukraine.

Other cases are those of the tycoons Mikhail Fridman, Alexei Mordashov and Vladimir Lisin, who have criticized the events and who have asked for peace, trying to mediate with the government.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from The kyiv Independent

