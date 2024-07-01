The Colombian National Team is moving forward with its preparation to define the plan it will have for Tuesday’s match against Brazil, at the close of Group D of the Copa América.

According to the criteria of

The match between Colombia and Brazil will take place next Tuesday, July 2 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The duel will decide who goes first in the group and who comes second.

Colombia is going strong, after two victories against Paraguay and Costa Rica, to reach 6 points. For now the Colombian team is the leader of group D, while Brazil has 4 and is not yet classified.

As things stand, Colombia will advance to first place in the group on Tuesday with a draw or a win. Brazil will only be first if it wins.

Colombia’s next rival?

Colombia selection. Photo:EFE and Getty Images via AFP Share

Being first in the group became a key objective for Colombia and Brazil, since what is also at stake is the future: the next opponent in the quarterfinals.

The qualifiers from Group D will face the qualifiers from Group C in the next round, which is led by Uruguay. The Uruguayan team, with 6 points and a difference of +7, is practically assured of first place. It has one match left against the United States, which has 3 points and 1 in the difference.

As things stand, Colombia and Brazil will try to evade Uruguay, which has been one of the strongest teams so far.

The situation is as follows: if Colombia gets through to the first division, it will face the second division in Group B, which is currently the United States. One thing that could happen this Monday, when Group C closes, is that the United States could lose its place to Panama, which will face Bolivia. In that case, Panama would be second. But if Colombia advances from the second division, it would have to face Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay.

When will Colombia’s quarterfinals be?

Nestor Lorenzo Photo:EFE Share

Whatever happens between Colombia and Brazil, The Colombian national team will play again next Saturday, July 6.

If he passes first, he will play in Glendale, the same city where he already defeated Costa Rica last Friday.

If they advance from second place, they will move to Paradise to seek their place in the semifinals of the tournament.

SPORTS

More sports news