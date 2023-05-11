Some days ago, Héctor Cárdenas, coach of the Colombia-Sub 20 National Teamannounced the names of the players who would go to Argentina to play in the Youth World Cup.

It should be noted that, to the surprise of some soccer fans, Jhon Jader Durán was left out of the team by not being loaned out by Aston Villa in England.

Who are the players selected for the call?

​John Castile

Luis Marquines

Alexei Rojas

​Jorge Cabezas

Thomas Angel

​Edier Ocampo

Devan Tanton

Kevin Mantilla

Julian Palacios

daniel pedrozo

Gustavo Puerta, captain and figure of Colombia.

Fernando Alvarez

Andres Salazar

john velez

jhojan torres

gustavo gate

Juan Castillo

Miguel Monsalve

Yasser Asprilla

Alexis Castillo Manyoma

Oscar Cortes

daniel moon

Who could be the World Cup token?

Depending on the selected players, there are those who bet on Miguel Monsalve, who will be acting as a midfielder. He is a player for Independiente Medellín and has excelled with his good performance in his club.

On the other hand, it is found Oscar Cortes, soccer player from Tumaco, who is characterized by performing well with the long distance shot and his great speed. He has stood out for his role in the Millionaires team.

Another figure is Kevin Mantillawho at only 19 years old has managed to serve as captain of Independiente Santa Fe, one of the greats of Colombian soccer.

Another great talent is Yaser Asprillawho made it to Watford FC due to his precision and finishing skills.

Photo: Instagram: @yaser_asprilla_10

Finally, gustavo gatea player for FC Nuremberg II, has been known for his strong character and talent, which led to his arrival in Germany.

