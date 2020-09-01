The World Health Organization has published a report according to which the coronavirus pandemic has seriously affected the work of medical services in the world.

As writes TASS, WHO received information on the state of medicine in 105 countries, excluding North and South America. A study of the data obtained showed that from March to June 2020, almost all states (90%) experienced disruptions in the work of health services.

The impact of the pandemic was strongest in services related to routine immunization (70%), diagnosis and treatment of noncommunicable diseases (69%), family planning (68%), treatment of mental disorders (61%) and diagnosis of cancer (55%).

In addition, the pandemic has affected health services to combat malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.

According to WHO Director General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus, this study shows the shortcomings in health systems and should be a lesson for all states.

Earlier, the head of WHO said that it is possible to reduce the number of deaths from coronavirus by introducing measures to protect the elderly and other citizens at risk.