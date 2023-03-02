Mexico.- Irma Serrano, ‘La Tigresa’, and ‘La Tigresa’ del Oriente, are two entertainment figures who have captivated their respective audiences from the beginning of their careers.

Irma Serrano, ‘La Tigresa’, originally from Chiapas and who He died this Monday, March 1, at the age of 89. she was able to conquer the public from her youth, since she was always possessed of beauty and a special charm that made her succeed in the cinema and also as a singer.

‘The tigress of the east, Originally from Peru, currently 77 years old, She is passionate about the stage and according to information in her biography from her youth she loved the world of show business, but he officially debuted in it at the beginning of the 2000s.

At the beginning of the aforementioned decade, ‘La Tigresa’ del Oriente released albums such as ‘La Tigresa vuelve a rugir’, ‘Duelo de Gigantes’ and ‘De la Selva’, with which she captured the attention of the public due to her to dance and sing.

Irma Serrano, ‘La Tigresa’, in an image from her youth. Instagram photo

Irma Serrano was twelve years older than ‘La Tigresa’ del Oriente, She was also able to achieve a more complete career on stage, however, both managed to convene the public with their respective careers and above all because of the similarity in their nicknames, since both are identified as ‘La Tigresa’, one Mexican and one Peruvian.

‘La Tigresa’ del Oriente’ has also stood out as a producer and composer, she has also collaborated with various artists, including Delfín Quishpe and Wendy Sulca on the song ‘En tus tierras bailaré’ and Dante Spinetta in the video clip ‘Pa’ tras’, He has also done several plays in his native Peru.

Irma Serrano he launched himself as a ranchero singer in the early 60s with songs like ‘Canción de un preso’ and ‘Prisionero’, with which she achieved sales records, and due to her impressive voice and interpretation they began to call her ‘La Tigresa de la canción ranchera’, later they shortened the name to ‘ La Tigresa’, is mentioned in part of her biography.

‘La Tigresa’ del Oriente, whose real name is Juana Judith Bustos Ahuite, for her part, has caused controversy with her way of dancing and singing, because while many call her “ridiculous”, others love it and have fun, they even call her ”The Queen of YouTube”.

In some interviews ‘La Tigresa’ del Oriente has shared that she chose to call herself that because it seems like a strong, imposing and attractive name, and he felt it very much in line with his personality.