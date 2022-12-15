Geneva (AFP) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said it hopes that Covid-19 and monkeypox will cease to be public health emergencies in 2023, as both diseases have left their most dangerous phase behind.

As the third anniversary of the appearance of the coronavirus approaches, the WHO indicated that Covid-19 is here to stay but must be managed together with other respiratory diseases.

The director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported that the number of weekly deaths from Covid-19 was around a fifth of that of a year earlier.

“Last week, less than 10,000 people died (from Covid). There are still 10,000 more deaths and countries can still do a lot to save lives,” he told a press conference.

“But we’ve come a long way. We’re hopeful that sometime next year we’ll be able to say that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency.”

The WHO emergency committee, which advises Tedros on his declarations of public health emergencies of international concern (PHEICs), will start discussing what the end of the emergency phase will look like when it meets in January. .

Maria van Kerkhove, who leads the technical part of Covid management at the WHO, said the committee will look at the epidemiology, variants and impact of the virus.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a news conference at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva on December 14, 2022. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Although waves of infections are still expected, the pandemic “is not what it was at the beginning” and infections no longer generate as many hospitalizations or deaths, he said.

“These deaths are mostly among people who are not vaccinated” or have not received the full immunization schedule, Van Kerkhove added.

While 13 billion vaccines have been administered around the world, around 30% of the population has still not received a single dose, he added.

investigate the origin

Almost 650 million confirmed infections and more than 6.6 million deaths have been reported to the WHO, although the UN agency acknowledges that the real figure is much higher.

A man receives a dose of an Imvanex vaccine used to protect against the monkeypox virus at a monkeypox vaccination site in Lille, northern France, on August 6, 2022. © FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP/Archives

For Tedros, as the world sees the end of the health emergency, it is necessary to understand how the pandemic began, which plunged the global economy and has left millions with persistent symptoms.

The first cases were detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“We continue to ask China to share the data and carry out the studies that we have requested to better understand the origins of this virus,” he said.

“All the hypotheses are still on the table,” he added, including the theory that the virus escaped from a virology laboratory in Wuhan.

The director of emergencies of the WHO, Michael Ryan, justified that the organization could not simply stop working with Beijing because “they are not cooperating” in this investigation, given that a significant part of the world’s population lives in China.

Hope for new vaccines

Tedros also explained that “this virus will not work.”

“It is here to stay and all countries will have to learn to deal with it, as well as other respiratory diseases,” he recalled.

WHO vaccine director Kate O’Brien said the drugs currently available were not preventing infection to the degree they had hoped.

“The benefit of these vaccines is mostly about protection against disease,” said O’Brien, who called for more research.

“We would love to have vaccines that are more effective against infection and transmission and offer longer lasting protection,” he added.

As for monkeypox, Tedros said the outbreak caught them by surprise, but he is confident of ending the emergency in 2023.

Although more than 82,000 cases were reported in 110 countries, only 65 were fatal.

“Luckily, the number of weekly cases has fallen by more than 90%” since July, he said. “If this trend continues, we are hopeful that next year we can also declare an end to this emergency.”