“An elephant was swinging on a spider’s web“, is the line of a well-known children’s song in almost the whole world, but Have you ever thought who composed it?

There are several versions that try to explain who composed the song of the swinging elephantsbut so far none have been proven.

The first version, about the composer of the song, indicates that it is the work of Jame Lockera German mathematician, ethologist, physicist and musician, who tried to put all his knowledge into a song.

However, the song was not recorded by Locker, who died at 89 in total poverty. The version that Locker was the composer of the elephant song indicates that he had relatives in a circus.

Another version that has spread through TikTok is that this song was composed in Colombia, specifically in Bogotá in 1980..

The version about the composer of the song, which would explain the Colombian origin, indicates that at that time there was a bar called “El Charco” whose owner was a man named Juan and nicknamed “La Araña”.

According to the version of the origin of the elephant song, Juan placed an advertisement in the newspaper informing of a contest for plus-size people that offered a juicy financial prize.

The contest turned out to be a way to make fun of plus-size people, because in the bar there was a huge puddle of rotten water and a bridge where the invited people were climbing one by one and the bridge would swing and at the moment of having the last rope (which they called the spider web (by the nickname of the bar owner) the ropes broke and people fell into the water.

It was not until a person reported the clandestine act to the police and Juan was arrested and imprisoned. Upon leaving prison, he dedicated himself to animating children’s parties, in which he sang the song of the swinging elephants.

It should be noted that none of the versions of the origin of the song of the swinging elephants are verified.

This song is part of the popular culture of several countries and is generally sung on long and boring trips to make the journey shorter.