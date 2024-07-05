The World Health Organization (WHO), through the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has classified talc as “probably carcinogenic” and acrylonitrile as “carcinogenic.” The findings were published in the journal The Lancet Oncology.

Talc, a mineral used in cosmetics and body powders, and in industrial processes, has been shown in studies to pose a risk of ovarian cancer. Exposure to talc can occur in the workplace and in everyday use of products containing it. Although they focused on asbestos-free talc, the possibility of contamination is not ruled out, which complicated studies in humans.

Johnson & Johnson recently settled court cases in the U.S. involving talc and cancer. However, a 2020 study found no clear link between talc on genital areas and ovarian cancer.

Acrylonitrile, used in the production of polymers for clothing, carpets and car parts, has been linked to lung cancer and, to a lesser extent, bladder cancer. The compound is also present in cigarette smoke and contributes to air pollution.