In low amounts, the sweetener present in dietary foods continues to be considered safe for consumption.

A IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer, its acronym in English), a branch of the WHO (World Health Organization), classified this Friday (14.Jul.2023) aspartame as a “possible carcinogen”. This means that there is limited evidence that the sweetener can cause cancer. However, the substance is still considered safe for consumption in low amounts.

Aspartame is one of the most popular sweeteners in the world. It is found in products such as Coca-Cola diet sodas and chewing gum.

Available studies do not indicate how much a person would need to ingest to be at risk. The WHO guideline is that substance consumption be below 40mg/kg per day.

In an interview with journalists, the director of the Department of Nutrition for Health and Development at the WHO, Francesco Branca, said that when choosing their drinks, people should not consider consuming aspartame or sugar.

“If consumers are faced with the decision of whether to drink cola with sweetener or with sugar, I think there should be a 3rd option considered, which is to drink water.”, said White.