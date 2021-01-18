A sick COVID-19 can take positive PCR tests for several weeks, but this does not mean its infectiousness, said Melita Vujnovich, representative of the World Health Organization in Russia.

As the expert explained, in order to be infectious, it is necessary to transmit a “live virus” to a person, but according to recent studies, within 8-9 days after the onset of symptoms of coronavirus, the infectivity of most patients drops dramatically.

“Although this infectious period may be longer in patients who are seriously ill,” – quoted by Vujnovic “Russian newspaper” January 18.

WHO currently recommends quarantine for 14 days. It is assumed that this is how long the incubation period lasts.

On January 16, Rospotrebnadzor reported that a test system is being tested in the Russian Federation that can detect a mutation of the coronavirus from the UK. The technology of isothermal amplification used allows the analysis to be performed within 1.5 hours from the moment of smear collection. The discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the UK was reported in mid-December.

It also became known about the discovery in South Africa of another new strain. At the moment, one case of the British variant of coronavirus infection has been detected in the Russian Federation.