Saumya Swaminathan, head of the World Health Organization, said on Monday that the organization believes that the corona virus vaccine will be ready for registration by the end of 2020 or early next year. He said that we have 40 candidates for the vaccine which are at different levels of clinical trials and 10 of them are in the third phase. They will tell us how safe the vaccine is.

Dozens of countries have been developing vaccines since the pandemic began earlier this year, but have not yet passed any of the WHO-approved Phase 3 trials. Many vaccines are expected to be registered with the WHO by the end of the year.

The number of people infected with Corona virus (Kovid-19) worldwide has exceeded 3.74 crore and so far more than 10.76 lakh people have died due to this epidemic. According to data released by John Hopkins University’s Center for Science and Engineering (CSSE), the Corona virus has infected 37,408,593 people and killed 1,076,764 people.

So far, 214,771 people have died and 7,762,544 have been infected by the infection in the US, which is suffering from the global pandemic corona virus. During the last 24 hours in India, 66,732 new cases of corona have been reported in the country and the total number of infected has now risen to 71,20,538. According to the data released on Monday by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 8,61,853 active cases of corona in the country, while 61,49,535 people have beaten the epidemic so far.