Corona continues to grow worldwide. So far, people are waiting for the vaccine to work properly. Meanwhile the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the corona virus crisis will not be the ultimate pandemic, and efforts to improve human health, without tackling climate change and animal welfare, are worthless.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned spending huge amounts of money on these epidemics without thinking further. On Sunday, he released a video message marking the first International Day of Pandemic Preparations. The Director General of WHO said that it was time to learn lessons from the Kovid-19 epidemic. He said- For a very long time, the world has worked on a cycle of epidemic terror.

“We spend money on one epidemic, and when it is over, we forget about it and do nothing to stop the next one. It is dangerously short-sighted and difficult to understand.” The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board published in September 2019, the first annual report on the world’s readiness for health emergencies – months before the onset of the Novel Corona virus. It said that the world was not ready for this devastating epidemic.

Tedros said- History suggests that this will not be the last pandemic, and that the pandemic is a fact of life. He said the epidemic has exposed the intimate relationship between humans, animals and the health of the planet. According to official sources compiled by AFP, the novel corona virus has killed at least 1.75 million people since its outbreak in China last December and about 80 million cases have been reported.

He said that in the last 12 months, our world has turned upside down. The effects of the epidemic transcend the disease, with far-reaching consequences for societies and economies.

Recently, an official of the World Health Organization, Kutter Margaret Harris, said that vaccines alone cannot prevent the spread of corona. He said that only public health measures can prevent this. Vaccines may be helpful in preventing corona. This may increase immunity.

In its message, the World Health Organization has asked people to take special precautions during the holidays and to avoid hugs. To prevent the spread of the corona virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) head of emergency affairs, Dr. Michael Ryan, said that the statistics of Kovid-19 cases and deaths from infections, especially in the US, are staggering. This means that people should avoid getting closer to their loved ones this year.