World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adenom has praised India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had assured that India would use its vaccine production capacity to help countries fight Kovid-19. Adenam said that the epidemic can be defeated only by the use of resources for the benefit of all.Addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi said that as the largest vaccine producing country, he wants to give assurance to the global community. He said that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help everyone fight this epidemic.

PM Modi gave the world a big assurance on the corona vaccine from the UN forum

Help to more than 150 countries

PM Modi had said that India’s pharma industry has given necessary help to more than 150 countries in difficult times. WHO Director General tweeted on this – ‘Thank you PM Modi for the dedication of support. Only by using our resources together for the benefit of the people can we end the corona epidemic. ‘

WHO Chief praised

PM had targeted UN

Taking a dig at the United Nations, PM Modi said that for the last 8-9 months the whole world has been struggling with the global epidemic. Where is the United Nations in its efforts to combat this global epidemic? Where is an effective response? At the same time, Melissa Fleming, the Under-Secretary-General of Global Communication at the United Nations, described Modi’s assurance as a “welcome news”.

‘Till all is safe, no one is safe’

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutarase in his address to the General Assembly last week said that ‘vaccinationalism’ is extremely dangerous for the world. Gujares had targeted countries that are only dealing with the Kovid-19 vaccine for their own people. He had said that nobody is safe until everyone is safe.

