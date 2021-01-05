WHO (World Health Organization) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreriess has praised India. While praising the steps taken by India to end the Kovid-19 epidemic, the WHO chief has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet. Tedros Adhanom has, through a tweet 4 hours from now, praised the decisive steps taken against India’s Corona virus.
Tedros Adhanom wrote – India has continued to take decisive action to end the Kovid-19 epidemic. The country is fully prepared to work as the world’s largest vaccine producer. If we work together fully, then by using effective vaccines, we can ensure the goal of saving the weakest people everywhere.
WHO has already praised India
Let us know that during the battle in the Coronas, the World Health Organization has praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi many times before. When the lockdown was announced in India, even at that time, Tedros Adhanom said that India has already taken steps by recognizing the risk of deadly virus and this will help in preventing this infection.
DCGI approves two vaccines on 3 January – WHO welcomes
On 3 January, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the ‘Covishield’ of the Serum Institute in India and the ‘Kovaxine’ of Bharat Biotech in emergency, after which the World Health Organization also on behalf of India for COVID19 vaccine The steps taken were welcomed. Dr. Poonam Khetarpal Singh, Regional Director of the South-East Asia Region of the World Health Organization, said that they welcome India’s move to approve the emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine and reduce the impact of the corona infection. Use will be most important. The steps taken in this direction of India will help in the prevention of infection.
