WHO (World Health Organization) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreriess has praised India. While praising the steps taken by India to end the Kovid-19 epidemic, the WHO chief has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet. Tedros Adhanom has, through a tweet 4 hours from now, praised the decisive steps taken against India’s Corona virus.

Tedros Adhanom wrote – India has continued to take decisive action to end the Kovid-19 epidemic. The country is fully prepared to work as the world’s largest vaccine producer. If we work together fully, then by using effective vaccines, we can ensure the goal of saving the weakest people everywhere.