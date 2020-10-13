Arogya Setu, an Indian tracing app designed to fight against the corona virus, has been praised by World Health Organization chief Tedros Edhanom. He said that with the help of this app, India helped identify the cluster of corona virus. By which the matter was controlled by increasing the testing there. He also said that this app has been downloaded by more than 150 million people in India.Tedros praised the Arogya Setu app, saying that it helps health authorities locate the corona cluster (more infected area). In addition, through this app, it is also easy to find out which area needs to be extended.

This app is necessary for going to public places

The Government of India has made it necessary to use this app to visit almost all public places. Before traveling in train, bus or flight, the traveler is required to show the Arogya Setu app. At the same time, in most government or private offices, entry is being given to employees through this app itself.

Launched on 3 April

The Indian government launched this app on 3 April 2020. Which detects the surrounding corona infected people through the mobile’s Bluetooth and GPS technology. This also shows how safe the person using it is from the corona virus.

Political furore was spread on this app

There has also been a political uproar in India over the Arogya Setu App. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi called this app a violation of the privacy of the people. He had alleged that the government is keeping an eye on people through this app. At the same time, his allegations were denied by the government and the company that made the app.