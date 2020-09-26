The corona virus began spreading from Wuhan, China, about 9 months ago. Since then, nearly 1 million people have died worldwide, but the questions related to it remain unresolved. When an Indian journalist questioned the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adenam about whether the corona virus was from China, he once again defended China.The WHO chief was speaking to the media at an event on Friday. During this time an Indian journalist questioned him about the claims that the corona virus originated in the Virology Lab of Wuhan, China. To this he said, ‘WHO believes in science and evidence. In a media interview someone said that the virus has come from the lab but as far as we are concerned, all the publications we have seen said that the virus has come naturally. ‘

‘Follow science’

Adenam further said, ‘If something is going to change it, it will come through the scientific process. Whoever comes in the media and says something, we cannot say anything. We will ask them to follow the scientific process. Explain that the scientist Li-Weng Yan, who escaped from China, claimed that the virus originated in the lab of China and spread from there itself.

Scientist claims to have fled from China

Dr. Yan had said, “The first thing is that the meat market of Wuhan is being used as a curtain and the virus is not natural.” When asked where the virus came from, he said that from Wuhan’s lab. He said, ‘The genome sequence is like a human finger print. It can be identified on this basis. Yan had said that she could tell, based on the evidence, how it came from a lab in China.