The ex-president Vicente Fox claimed responsibility for the creation of the support program for the elderly in a new BREAD spotbut the former president Felipe Calderón denied it and clarified that it was created during his government.

Through social networks, the PAN broadcast a new spot where Vicente Fox assures that the pension for the elderly was not created by President Andrés Manuel López Obradorbut the program was launched during his six-year term (2000-2006).

“Don’t be fooled! It was in my government that the throughout the country the senior citizen program ’70 and over’. The difference is that now it is used for political-electoral purposes,” said the PAN member in the short video.

“They took away the Popular Insurance created in my government. We also founded the IFAI to make all levels of government transparent, and since López Obrador does not want them to know all the corruption of those close to him, he wants it to disappear. And I remind you that it was a period in which we lived in peace,” he concluded.

Calderón denies Fox

However, Felipe Calderón was quick to react to the PAN spot and came out to deny Vicente Foxclarifying that the support program for the elderly actually began to be implemented during his government (2006-2012).

The former president, who has distanced himself from the PAN leadership, also clarified that although the Seguro Popular was designed by Fox’s Health SecretaryJulio Frenk, it was not until 2007 that he was able to start operating due to budget issues.

“The 70 and more program began during my government. #70+. Popular insurance was designed by Dr. Julio Frenk, but the first time he had a real budget to put it into operation was in 2007, “he returned.

Calderón denied Fox about the creation of the program to support older adults “70 y más”. Image: Twitter

In addition, Calderón highlighted that in his government managed to quadruple the budget to include coverage for cancer treatment and medicines in Seguro Popular, especially for children and young people.

It should be remembered that on several occasions President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has presumed the creation of the pension for the elderly and other social programs of his government as an achievement of the 4T, reproaching that in past six-year terms nothing was done for the most vulnerable population .