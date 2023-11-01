The green cardeither permanent residence card, is a fundamental document for immigrants who wish to live and work permanently in the United States. However, not all people who obtain it can renew it indefinitely, according to official information from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis for its acronym in English).

There are certain categories of individuals who cannot renew their green card. These restrictions are established with the objective of guaranteeing security and legality in the immigration and permanent residence process in the country, according to the agency.

People who cannot renew their green card



Conditional permanent residents: Conditional permanent residents are people who have been approved for permanent residence, but are subject to certain conditions. The latter must be met within a certain period of time, or the person will lose their conditional permanent resident status. People with convictions for serious crimes: Those individuals who have been convicted of certain serious crimes, such as murder, drug trafficking, terrorism or domestic violence, will not be able to renew their green card. Persons declared inadmissible– Inadmissibility is a condition that prevents a person from entering or remaining in the United States. Individuals may be declared inadmissible for a variety of reasons, such as involvement in criminal activity or lack of a valid passport. Deported people: Those people who have been deported from the United States will not be able to return to the country, even if they have a green card. Deportation is a measure that involves the expulsion of a person from the country and the prohibition of his return for a specific period. This means that even if they have a green card, they will not be able to renew it or re-enter the United States.

Conditional permanent residents must meet certain requirements to apply to renew their green card.

What are conditional permanent residents in the United States?

Conditional permanent residents are a special category of permanent residents that generally applies to those who obtain their green card through a marriage to a U.S. citizen or a business union. Conditions for conditional permanent residence vary by eligibility category. Some of the common conditions include:

Maintain a valid marriage with a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident: For conditional permanent residents who obtained their green card through marriage, they must prove that the marriage is still valid and that a divorce or legal separation has not occurred. Living continuously in the United States: To maintain conditional permanent resident status, a person must live continuously in the United States and not leave the country for long periods of time. Not commit certain crimes– Conditional permanent residents cannot commit certain crimes, as this could result in the loss of their status. These crimes can include domestic violence, fraud, among others.

If a conditional permanent resident meets all the conditions imposed on his or her status, You can apply to remove the conditions and become a permanent permanent residentthat is, a green card holder without conditions.