For the sixth time, the World Health Organization canceled a medical aid mission in the Gaza Strip, due to a “lack of security” in the Palestinian enclave following Israeli bombings. The director of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared that “the obstacle to delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza is access” and called on Israel to approve the requests from different international entities. In parallel, humanitarian aid at the Kerem Shalom crossing is accumulating.