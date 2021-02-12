This Sunday, February 14, the elections will be held in Catalonia. The latest polls show a great equality between the PSC (22% of the votes), Junts per Catalunya (20-21%) and ERC (20%). This shows a change in the trend existing to date, since the socialists have slowed their growth, while supporters of independence increase their chances of winning.

Likewise, there are other parties that move between 5 and 9% of the vote: PP, Ciudadanos, VOX and the CUP. The data show the uncertainty surrounding the Catalan elections, which They will probably be decided based on citizen mobilization, since less than 60% participation is predicted.

Majority: 68 seats

The formation of The next Catalan Government will depend on the possible majorities obtained. This is reached with 68 seats, but the different combinations leave several possible scenarios when appointing Quim Torra’s replacement as head of the Generalitat.

Some polls put Laura Borràs (Junts per Catalunya) in the lead with 32-34 seats ahead of Pere Aragonès (ERC) and Salvador Illa (PSC), which would get 30-32 seats in the Parlament. Is very likely that the pro-independence parties will achieve enough deputies to govern, although it could also be an agreement between PSC, ERC and En Comú Podem.

Reflection journey

This Saturday, Catalan voters have the opportunity to calmly meditate and weigh their decision in the reflection journey, which includes a series of regulations established within the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime, commonly known by its acronym, the LOREG.

Thus, during the 24 hours prior to the electoral process Electoral propaganda may not be disseminated, nor electoral polls or polls may be published. Nor does the regulation allow any campaign act to political parties.