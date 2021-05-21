Vaccinated or not, Argentines who can travel to Spain today are only those who have residence here or in a country of the European Union, in the States associated with the Schengen area or in Andorra, in Monaco, in the Vatican or in San Marino.

Those who have a visa from Long duration granted by any of these countries.

In addition, health professionals, diplomats, air or maritime transport personnel, students who are studying in any of these countries and people who can prove, for family reasons, are allowed to enter Spain. or urgent, the need to travel.

Terms



Any Argentine that appears in any of these categories and intends to travel to Spain should know that it is mandatory complete the form of Sanitary Control that you must show at the departure airport and that a medical team will request at the arrival airport after having migrated and taking your temperature.

Those traveling must fill out a form and have a negative PCR. Photo: Reuters

The form is electronic and must be completed online, 48 hours before the trip, on the Web Spain Travel Health portal.

After having completed the health control form, the traveler obtains a QR code that is essential to present before boarding and as soon as they arrive in Spain.

Along with the QR code, for now, it remains mandatory to attach a PCR test of diagnosis for Covid-19 with a negative result carried out up to 72 hours before setting foot in Spain.

From June 7

As of June 7, and with a view to relaunch tourism, Spain will remove these restrictions to people who arrive from any part of the world, but who have full vaccination against coronavirus, with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency or the World Health Organization.

The WHO emergency approved vaccines from Pfizer / BioNtTech, AstraZeneca-SKBio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen and Moderna. But the Russian Sputnik V vaccine that is applied in Argentina is still to be seen.

Passengers in Barajas, Madrid. Photo: EFE

“People from all countries with which there is not full freedom of movement will be able to enter Spain as long as they have a certificate of having received the complete vaccination schedule authorized by the European Union of Medicines or by the World Health Organization ”, announced the Spanish president Pedro Sánchez, this Friday in Madrid.

Madrid. Correspondent