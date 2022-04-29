JUAN FRANCISCO SANCHEZ University Professor. Constitutional Law., University of Granada Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:57



What is the National Intelligence Center (hereinafter CNI) in Spain and what does it do? Who can you investigate? How is their activity monitored?

These are just some of the questions that arise around the CNI, and to which this article attempts to answer, even in a very succinct manner.

The CNI was born in Spain with Law 11/2002, of May 6, with the aim of updating Spanish intelligence to the constitutional framework and the needs of the risk society at the beginning of the 21st century.

To this end, it is configured as the body responsible for providing the President of the Government and the Spanish Government with information, analyses, studies or proposals to prevent and avoid any danger, threat or aggression against the independence or territorial integrity of the country, or the interests and the stability of the rule of law and its institutions. In other words, it provides the Government with evaluated information so that it can make appropriate decisions in this regard and according to the circumstances of the moment. Thus, the political direction of the Government depends, increasingly, on the analyzes that arise from intelligence work.

Although the Government determines and approves the objectives of the CNI on a secret basis each year, the National Security policy, which remains precisely under the direction of the president and the responsibility of the Government, is specified in the National Security Strategy, which is public (the current is from 2021). It makes special reference to the risks and threats that affect the security of Spain. These include traditional defense, terrorism and organized crime, but also pandemics, climate change, cyber attacks or financial crises.

Hence, it is possible to make a forecast and know in advance the performance of the CNI. It can also be noted that the work of this institution today exceeds the military defense of the State. It covers any emerging risk that may affect its general interests and Spanish society, as well as political and economic potentialities or opportunities for the community.

Who can the CNI investigate?



Law 11/2002 expressly authorizes the CNI to carry out security investigations on people and entities. For this, it can obtain the collaboration of public and private organizations and institutions.

Naturally, this does not mean that the CNI can carry out any investigation it deems appropriate on certain people. It will only implement those that it deems necessary in relation to the prevention of emerging dangers, threats or aggressions that may affect the general interests of the State and Spanish society, following the instructions and directives of the Government, and the more generic and abstract Security Strategy National.

Another thing is the degree of said investigations, or the possibility, even, of limiting rights and freedoms for such purposes, which must necessarily be proportional. National security is considered legitimate cause to limit rights. Provided that, yes, the limiting measure is provided for in a law, is necessary within the framework of a democratic society and maintains reasonableness and the aforementioned proportionality.

Therefore, the question is not so much who can be investigated (since only deputies and senators would be excluded due to their parliamentary immunity, in addition to the head of state, I understand), but when, to what extent and how such investigation can be carried out. research.

And this, from an adequate and complex balance between the risks to be prevented and the rights to be safeguarded, being human rights and pluralist democracy itself one of the goods precisely to be protected against such risks.

How is the activity of the CNI controlled?



So that the foregoing does not pose a new and serious risk to the democratic rule of law, it is necessary that the activity of the CNI can be effectively controlled at the political and legal level.

Perhaps this is where more problems can be seen. Especially, given the necessary secrecy that intelligence activity requires to be efficient, because where there is no publicity and transparency, control is more difficult and the danger of despotism increases.

But the problem, however, is not so much the secrecy related to the CNI (by the way, much less than that of other Spanish intelligence services, more opaque, as is the case of the Intelligence Center against Terrorism and Organized Crime), but rather the legal regime that exists for secrecy in Spain, still anchored in the pre-constitutional Law 9/1968, of April 5, on official secrets.

Said Law, by not providing for a temporary and automatic declassification mechanism (as occurs in comparative law, even partially), greatly reduces political control by citizens (although it guarantees certain and limited parliamentary control through the so-called Commission for the Control of the Credits Destined to Reserved Expenses, known as the Official Secrets Commission), in addition to the legal one by the ordinary courts on the occasion of the judicial protection of rights and freedoms potentially affected by the activity of the CNI.

However, it is true that already in 2002 an attempt was made to increase the judicial guarantee of rights before the CNI through Organic Law 2/2002, of May 6, by establishing prior control through judicial authorization of measures that affect to the inviolability of the home and the secrecy of communications. And this, moreover, by a magistrate of the Supreme Court.

However, almost twenty years have passed since said law, and technological development, and especially digital development, have made this regulation obsolete. It is convenient to update it, as has happened in other sectors, for example, Organic Law 13/2015, of October 5, amending the Criminal Procedure Law to strengthen procedural guarantees and the regulation of investigative measures. technology, or the most recent Organic Law 7/2021, of May 26, on the protection of personal data processed for the purposes of prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal offenses and the execution of criminal sanctions.

This article has been published in The Conversation