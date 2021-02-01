One of the greatest demands of the Madrid authorities to stop the spread of the coronavirus was related to the possibility that pharmacies could perform antigen tests. After several tug of war, finally the Ministry of Health gave the green light and this It will be a reality as of this Monday, February 1.

Both pharmacies such as dental clinics will be trained to do so, but they will not be freely demanded by citizens. Tests they will only be done in situations of high transmission rate in a given area or in the target population of the screening if PCR tests were limited.

Previous call

Only tests can be performed those from Madrid who have been previously summoned by the General Directorate of Public Health. One of the main reasons is that they are aimed only at asymptomatic people.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, signed an agreement on January 26 with the Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid (COFM) and the Official College of Dentists and Stomatologists of the 1st Region (COEM) to carry out these tests free of charge.

Some 2,900 pharmacies and 3,500 dental clinics

Still there is no official figure on the professionals adhering to this initiative, as Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Public Health of the Spanish capital, assured last Friday. Currently, in Madrid there are about 2,900 pharmacies and about 3,500 dental clinics.