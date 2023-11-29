Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 29/11/2023 – 22:14

With the appointment of Minister Flávio Dino to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the government is already evaluating who will head the Ministry of Justice and Public Security if it is approved by the Senate. Today, five names emerge in the dispute for succession to the portfolio.

Former STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski is a name that pleases President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and was already considered to be part of the Esplanada at the beginning of the government. In the PT, the defense is by the names of the Minister of the General Advocacy of the Union (AGU), Jorge Messias, and the coordinator of the Prerogatives group, Marco Aurélio Carvalho.

Dino himself sees as the best indication for the post the executive secretary of the portfolio Ricardo Capelli, who faces resistance from PT members, as shown in the Estadão Column. Within the government, but also without the approval of the PT, the name of the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, also appears. In this model, with her appointment, however, Public Security would be separated from Justice.

See who the nominees for the Ministry of Justice are:

Ricardo Lewandowski

Ricardo Lewandowski, retired minister of the Supreme Court, is part of, alongside Lula, the delegation that will participate in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. As shown by the Estadãoin addition to talking about the vacancy, the president wants to debate with Lewandowski, during the trip that started this Monday, the 27th, about the convenience of dividing the ministry and creating two portfolios: Justice and Public Security.

In April, Lewandowski left his position at the Court, after bringing forward his retirement by a month. He turned 75 in May, when he would be compulsorily retired. In his place, Cristiano Zanin, appointed by Lula, took over.

He took up a seat on the Court in 2006, also recommended by Lula. He presided over the Court twice, in addition to commanding the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in 2010. The minister was also responsible for presiding over the impeachment process against Dilma Rousseff, in 2016.

Still in April this year, he reactivated his registration with the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), so he could return to practicing law. Today, he chairs the Legal Council of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) and is an arbitrator at the Mercosur Permanent Review Court – appointed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Jorge Messias

Chief Minister of the AGU, Jorge Messias has the support of the Workers’ Party, and his choice to lead the ministry is seen as the president’s affection for the acronym, as shown by the Estadão Column. He was also the PT member’s favorite for nomination to the STF, which went to Flávio Dino.

Attorney for the National Treasury since 2007, he became known in March 2016, when the then federal judge Sérgio Moro, in charge of judging cases related to Operation Lava Jato, made public a telephone tap of a conversation between Lula and then president Dilma Rousseff. (PT). “Next: I’m sending ‘Bessias’ along with the paper, so we can have it. And only use it if necessary, which is the term of possession, okay?”, warned Dilma. At the time, Messias was deputy head of Legal Affairs for the Presidency.

In the conversation, Dilma said she was sending Lula the term of office, already signed, so that he could take over the Civil House. At the time, Moro interpreted the conversation as an attempt by Lula to gain privileged privileges as a minister and avoid a possible arrest warrant.

Marco Aurélio Carvalho

Lawyer Marco Aurélio Carvalho is coordinator of the group Prerrogativas, which emerged to defend the rights of lawyers in relation to decisions they classified as arbitrary in Lava Jato and the actions of Sérgio Moro, and supported Lula in the 2022 electoral campaign.

Marco Aurélio de Carvalho is the PT’s preferred name to take over the position in the ministry, according to the Estadão Column. He participated in the transition for Lula to assume his third presidential term, is close to the president and has the trust of party leaders. He was considered to join the government, but did not take up a role in the current administration.

Simone Tebet

Another name that began to be considered by members of the government is that of the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet. In an interview this Tuesday, the 28th, she stated that she was not approached by Lula and defended the dismemberment of the ministry, which is still not a consensus in the government. The idea was defended by Tebet last year, during the campaign for the Presidency of the Republic. “I defended division as a candidate and I continue to defend it now,” she said.

Members of the MDB claim that the party has not been approached so far about the possibility of Tebet taking over the ministry. The evaluation of the caption, as shown in Estadão Columnis that Simone Tebet is doing very well in Planning.

Tebet was a candidate for President in 2022 and played an important role in Lula’s campaign in the second round. Since last year, the president had already said that Tebet would remain in Brasília to help him in the future government, indicating that she wanted the ally at the top. She was looking for a position with political visibility. She was passed over for Social Development, the position she most wanted.

Ricardo Capelli

Ricardo Capelli, Flávio Dino’s direct hand at the Ministry of Justice, is the boss’s favorite to take command of the department. He is openly campaigning to become the new minister. Capelli and the PT are locked in a behind-the-scenes dispute over command of the ministry. As shown by Estadão Columnthe assessment among Supreme Court ministers is that Dino’s advisor is not up to the job.

He held the position of intervenor of the Federal District in the area of ​​public security after the January 8 attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers, temporarily assumed command of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), after the fall of General Gonçalves Dias, and was criticized on the networks after defending the Military Police of Bahia, considered the most lethal in the country.

Capelli was Secretary of State in Maranhão. In Dino’s last term as governor, Capelli was responsible for Communications for the state government. In his first term, he headed the Maranhão representation office in Brasília.

Flávio Dino’s name for a vacancy in the STF needs approval from the Senate

Flávio Dino’s nomination to the STF will still be scrutinized by the Senate. The hearing at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), one of the stages of the approval process, will be on December 13th. He will remain in charge of the portfolio until the senators analyze it.

According to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, Lula did not give further details about “any definition regarding the Ministry of Justice”.