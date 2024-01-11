For For many migrants who arrive in the United States, asylum is a resource that can give them the possibility of staying in North American territory. This is granted under certain particular circumstances where the applicant is at risk. To carry out the order, the process is very simple and has certain requirements.

Around the world, millions of people dream of moving to the US and building a life there. For different reasons, migrants undertake that dream. When looking at the data, a large number of people come from countries that are in different types of crises and that constitutes one of the main motivations for emigrating. In certain cases, If the person is at any type of risk, they can apply for asyluma resource used by many.

Requirements to request asylum in the United States and how to do it

According to what the official website of the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicates, Those who have arrived in the United States and feel that they are persecuted or may be persecuted for reasons of: race, religion, nationality, membership in a certain social group or political opinion can apply for asylum.. As a requirement, the person presenting it must not be a citizen or have a green card, since in those cases he could stay in the United States without the need for the asylum process.

Besides, The application must be submitted within the first year from the last arrival in the United States, except in some exceptional circumstances. The request It is done through form I-589, application for asylum and suspension of removal and there you can consult all the requirements and the necessary information to complete. During the course of the application, the spouse and children can be included in the process.

The resource can be obtained in three ways: through the affirmative process, which occurs in the event that the application progresses favorably; with the asylum defense process if the request was rejected in the first instance; and after the asylum merits interview following a positive determination of credible fear.