Following the legal proceedings that involve among others UAS officialsto its rector the doctor Jesus Maduena Molinadoubts arise who could replace him in case the judge of the case declares as a precautionary measure to remove him from his postwhile the process is going on.

Although this is just speculation, it is important to know the scenarios that could occur.

Article 35 of the organic law in force, states the following: “The temporary absences of the Rector Holders that do not exceed forty business days will be covered by the Secretary General of the institution, those greater than said term, but less than eighty business days by an Interim Rector and if the absences exceed this last term, the H. University Council will designate a Rector Substitute, who will conclude the period in the terms established by the General Statute”. In an absence, the doctor Gerardo Alapizco, current Secretary General He would enter as manager of the rectory office, and as general secretary, Dr. Alfonso Mercado, current Director of School Services.

If the judgmentcould have an interim rector between days 41 and 80. Perhaps the same Secretary General would continue. The situation would be complicated from day 81 of Madueña’s absence, since there would have to be a substitute rector to conclude the period until June 2025.

These are scenarios that should not be on the agenda of public life in Sinaloa.

In the event of naming a substitute rector the bloc that today seems monolithic may break up in an internal struggle, since its other bosses are in legal trouble: the former rector Liera War, Hector Cuen Jr. (who pretended to be rector), and the same Hector Melesio. It is certain that some groups from within would make alliances with the Governor Rochainaugurating an uncertain stage.

In modern times there were several interim rectors and substitutes. Clement Vizcarra Francoappointed by Governor Leyva, held the position for four months in 1962, replacing Fernando Uriarte. by resigning Julio Ibarra In October 1966, the Governing Board appointed as substitute Rodolfo Monjaraz Buelna which ended the period until February 1970, in one of the stages of greatest reformist impetus. In that month and year he entered Gonzalo Armienta Calderon that he would resign on April 7, 1972. He entered as interim Jesus Rodolfo Acedo Cardenas for a month. In May, with a new organic Law (April 10), came as a starter Marco Cesar Garcia Salcido.

Marco César resigned on June 23, 1973. Before doing so, he discharged Arturo Campos Roman as Secretary General and appointed Rosa Hilda Valenzuela Rodelo. He could not carry out his appointment to the Council, and when he left, through traps, Campos Román entered on June 26 as an interim and on October 15 as a substitute. He would end his term on October 15, 1976. On this last date another rector could not be appointed. There were two interim Hugo Federico Gomez Quinonez and Sergio Moya Nunez.

Thanks to the organic law of March 31, 1977, he was able to arrive at the rectory on June 8 edward frank. Since that date there have only been tenured rectors.

With the exception of Vizcarra, all the interims have been in moments of crisis. Are we on the eve of another?

The information in this column was taken from the essay by Dr. Dina Beltrán titled Education in Sinaloa in the post-revolutionary stage, 1945-80 from the Thematic History of Sinaloa VI (2015).

