Bad news emerged for Tigres UANL before the start of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament and that is that the French winger, Florian Thauvin It will be a doubt for the Liguilla, after suffering an injury, a fibrillar rupture in the left thigh.
“Our player, Florian Thauvin, has a grade one fibrillar rupture in the back of his left thigh. His rejoining the team is subject to evolution”
– Tigres UANL in statement.
The French attacker came off the bench in the 66th minute of the match on matchday 17 of Clausura 2022, where the cats tied at the last minute against Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.
The world champion with France in Russia 2018 had greater regularity throughout the semester compared to his first tournament in Nuevo León, since he had action in 16 games and in 15 he started, in the offensive he contributed three goals and collaborated with four assists.
The auriazul coaching staff hopes that in the next few days the French winger can recover, since they will enter action in the Liguilla between May 11 or 12 in the first leg of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals.
Usually, the former player of the Olympic Marseille did not leave the starting lineup Michael Herreraso in case of not reaching the quarterfinals, Thauvin he will have to be replaced by some other of his companions.
Depending on the formation you decide to use the ‘Louse‘, florian would be replaced by Sebastian Cordova either Yeferson Soteldo or even, could use two strikers in case Carlos Gonzalez is ready to return to activity or failing that to his own Nicholas Lopez who was the starter last day.
