Melita Vujnovich, WHO representative in the Russian Federation, believes that all three Russian anticancer vaccines will receive a recommendation from the organization for use, writes RBK…

We are talking about the use of drugs in an emergency. The WHO recommendation is based on research into the quality, efficacy and safety of the vaccine.

“I trust the national regulatory authorities, Russia has vast experience in vaccine production. I am sure that all three candidates will go through this process and there will be a recommendation to use them, ”said Vujnovic.

As the deputy director of the Gamaleya Center Denis Logunov said earlier, the employees of the center vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Sputnik V vaccine remain immune for nine months.

The second Russian vaccine “EpiVacCorona” is recommended for people with concomitant pathology, patients with impaired immune function, people with cancer, the elderly. In addition, the vaccine causes fewer allergic reactions.

In March, the third domestic vaccine against COVID “KoviVac”, created at the Chumakov Federal Research Center, may enter medical circulation.