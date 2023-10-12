The possibility of obtaining a visa to enter the United States is an essential step for those who wish to visit the country for tourism., business, study, work or any other purpose, but this process generally entails a cost that must be assumed by the applicant. Despite these being exceptions, there are certain situations in which it is possible to process the United States visa free or at reduced rates.

There are exceptional situations in which a person can request a payment exemption from the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)..

Extreme poverty Victims of domestic violence or human trafficking Refugees and asylees Asylum seekers, that is, those who have their application pending.

Importantly, eligibility for a visa fee waiver is determined on a case-by-case basis, and applicants must submit documentation to support their application.

On the other hand, There are different programs or modalities that certain foreigners can also access.. They all vary according to the needs of each person.

Visa Waiver Program (VWP)



This program allows citizens of specific countries to travel for tourism or business for a period of up to 90 days without requiring a visa. Travelers who meet VWP requirements must obtain an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before boarding their flight.

Although the ESTA has a fee, it is significantly cheaper than the visa application process. Some of the countries participating in the VWP include Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, among others.

Cultural or educational exchange programs

Those wishing to participate in cultural or educational exchange programs may be eligible for reduced or even waived visa fees. Programs such as the J-1 Work and Travel Program provide opportunities for young people from various countries to live and work temporarily in the North American country. These programs usually include reduced or waived fees as part of their structure, it all depends on which one the interested party signs up for.

Visa applications for medical treatment, family reunions, academic research and humanitarian missions



People who need to travel to the United States to receive medical treatment, reunite with family, conduct academic research, or participate in humanitarian missions may qualify for reduced or waived visa fees.

These cases are evaluated on an individual basis, and consular authorities may exercise their discretion to determine whether any benefits are granted based on the applicant’s specific circumstances.

How much does it cost to apply for a US visa and how is the payment exemption processed?



Starting May 2023, The cost of applying for a US tourist visa is US$185, and US$16 for children under 15 years of age.. To request a fee waiver, it is necessary to submit an application to the United States Consulate or Embassy in the country where the applicant is located.

The petition must include documentation showing that the applicant meets the requirements for an exemption. Online application can be made on the US Department of State website. You just have to have some documents on hand:

Form DS-160 completed and signed.

Recent photography.

Valid passport.

Documentation showing that the applicant meets the requirements for an exemption.

Regarding the documentation that can be used to demonstrate that the applicant really needs to have the fee waived, they are:

Automatic exemption

Invitation letter from a sponsor in the United States.

Acceptance letter from an educational institution in the USA.

Letter from a doctor in the US confirming the need for medical treatment.

Letter from a family member in the United States indicating that there is an urgency to visit them.

Letter from a research or academic institution in the US confirming the need for research or academic activity.

Letter from a humanitarian organization in the US

Exemption upon request



Documents that demonstrate that the applicant is in extreme poverty, such as a copy of the utility bill, a copy of a social assistance document, or an affidavit from a third party.

Support for domestic violence or human trafficking of which the applicant was a victim, such as a restraining order, third-party affidavit, or certification from a nonprofit organization